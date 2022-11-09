Democrat Richard Cortez keeps Hidalgo County judge seat, unofficial election results show

Voters reelected Richard Cortez to serve a second term as Hidalgo County judge, according to unofficial results from the Hidalgo County Elections Department.

Cortez, a Democrat, received 86,704 votes against Republican challenger Esmeralda Flores, who received 50,550 votes.

Cortez previously said his background in accounting and public service is needed for the job.

Election results are not final until all votes are canvassed.