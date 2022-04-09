Dems push back against Abbott's directive for enhanced commercial vehicle inspections at the border

Valley Democrats, truck drivers and produce associations are reacting to long wait times at the border following Gov. Greg Abbott’s directive for enhanced safety inspections of commercial vehicles.

On Wednesday, the governor ordered the Texas Department of Public Safety to conduct enhanced safety inspections of commercial vehicles coming into Texas from Mexico, a move aimed at stopping the smuggling of migrants, drugs and other contraband. The directive comes after the Biden administration announced the May 23 ending of Title 42, a Trump-era policy that allowed officials to turn away migrants at the border due to COVID-19 concerns.

On Friday, a lone line of 18-wheelers was seen along the northbound lane at the Pharr International Bridge. One truck driver on his way to McAllen said he waited at least eight hours to get through, adding that it was easily the longest day he’s had.

A number of elected officials are already pushing back.

State Rep. Terry Canales (D-Edinburg) said the move could increase inflation.

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (D-McAllen) said the governor’s actions are hurting those he was elected to serve.

The Texas International Produce Association sent a letter to Gov. Abbott Friday urging him to modify the DPS enforcement, saying the order has "wreaked havoc" on the supply chain and is likely to leave shelves with "limited fresh produce supplies" in the midst of the Easter holiday season.