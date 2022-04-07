Texas National Guard troops spotted practicing mass migration exercises at Anzalduas Park

The day after Gov. Greg Abbott announced a series of new measures to combat an expected increase of migrants at the border, Texas National Guard troops were spotted in the Valley training for their role in these measures.

Abbott announced Wednesday that migrants crossing the border would be met with state troopers in riot gear.

On Thursday, a group of nearly 100 troops were spotted at the Anzalduas Park near the city of Mission, completing several exercises in riot gear.

The soldiers were spotted with tactical gear such shields and batons.

State Military spokesman Maj. Michael Perry said one purpose of the exercise was to flex the capability of manpower and technology.