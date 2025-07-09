Disaster preparedness discussed during meeting in Alamo

Researchers say they’re concerned about future flood events in the Rio Grande Valley, and they’re working to figure out how to better prepare people.

Researcher Nancy Carlson said storm preparedness in dual languages is key

“If we are just communicating in English — in our area we know that Spanish is crucial,” Carlson said.

Carlson was one of two guest speakers at a Tuesday meeting in Alamo organized by the Texas A&M Colonia Program.

Carlson said she believes tackling the language barrier before and during severe weather could mean saving lives.

“We don't often have signs that say ‘turn around, don't drown’ or ‘low water crossings’ in Spanish,” Carlson said.

According to Carlson, schools should implement programs to teach kids the difference between a flood watch and flood warning, and how to prepare if a hurricane is headed our way.

Researcher Lucas Belury said believes information about where it's already flooded can also help prepare people in the valley in the future.

He has compiled satellite images of flooding in the valley since 2018

“It's really important to have flood infrastructure here in the Valley," Belury said. “These aren't maps about where it might flood or about flood risk — these are maps of actually where it has flooded."

The researchers said they will continue to study the area's flood risk, and they want to hear from the public about their experiences handling severe weather in the Valley.

Click here to view the flood maps, and click here to provide feedback on previous severe weather experiences.

Watch the video above for the full story.