Donations from McAllen ISD's 'fill the bus' campaign head to Central Texas

Supplies collected during McAllen Independent School District's Fill the Bus for Kerr County campaign is now on its way north.

"It's just so important to, you know, give back to, not just our community, but those in need," Memorial High School student Kennedy Kaiser said.

Items donated include water, canned goods and clothes, and many of the students didn't mind spending some of their summer vacation helping load up items.

"We're just here helping to move some of the things out of the cars of people that were bringing donations and then putting them in the bus and putting them in the 18-wheeler," Kaiser said.

The trailer is unloading their supplies at the San Antonio food bank, but the items will eventually make their way to Central Texas.