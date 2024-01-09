Doncic and the Mavericks take on the Hornets

By The Associated Press



Charlotte Hornets (14-23, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (22-12, fifth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks face the Charlotte Hornets. Doncic is third in the league scoring 29.1 points per game.

The Mavericks are 10-7 on their home court. Dallas has a 13-3 record against opponents under .500.

The Hornets have gone 7-12 away from home. Charlotte has a 3-14 record against opponents over .500.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is shooting 47.2 percent and averaging 29.1 points. Seth Curry is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers and 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Devonte' Graham leads the Hornets averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers while scoring 18.8 points per game and shooting 39.1 percent from beyond the arc. Bismack Biyombo has averaged 7.7 rebounds and added 9.3 points per game over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 112.7 points, 48.2 rebounds, 24.5 assists, seven steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points on 44.2 percent shooting.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 98.3 points, 44.1 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.1 points on 46.5 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: day to day (hamstring), Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (knee), Ryan Broekhoff: out (fibula).

Hornets: Marvin Williams: day to day (nose).

