Donna high schools hosts market days event
Students at Donna North and Donna high schools put together a market days event where they will sell vegetables from their school garden, baked goods and arts and crafts.
Donna High School teacher David Castillo, along with two students George Gonzalez and Esmeralda Cruz, give more details about the event and how the students brought it all together.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
New IBWC proposal would reward Mexico for delivering water to the U.S.
-
Donna high schools put together market days event
-
Motorcyclists collecting donations for annual toy drive for kids in Starr County
-
Made in the 956: Johnny's Korean Karate School
-
Ribbon-cutting held for new park in Edinburg
Sports Video
-
Highlights from Brownsville Vets' historic win
-
Brownsville Veterans advances to state semifinals
-
Fans show support for Brownsville Veterans ahead of playoffs
-
Brownsville Chargers face Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers
-
Brownsville Chargers face Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers in 4th round of playoffs