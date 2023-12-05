x

Donna high schools hosts market days event

3 hours 55 minutes 1 second ago Tuesday, December 05 2023 Dec 5, 2023 December 05, 2023 3:35 PM December 05, 2023 in News - Local
By: Christian Von Preysing

Students at Donna North and Donna high schools put together a market days event where they will sell vegetables from their school garden, baked goods and arts and crafts.

Donna High School teacher David Castillo, along with two students George Gonzalez and Esmeralda Cruz, give more details about the event and how the students brought it all together.

Watch the video above for the full story.

