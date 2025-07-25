Donna ISD officials establish cellphone policy in accordance to state mandate

Starting September 1, students across Texas won't be allowed to use their phones in school.

Donna Independent School District is trying to figure out how to comply with the state's new law. District officials said they plan on keeping phones out of plain sight.

"Cellphones must remain in backpacks and in purses. They cannot be on a student's clothing, for example in the back pocket of their pants or even in their front pocket," Donna ISD Executive Director for Leadership and CCMR Deborah Medrano said. "They cannot be inside the classroom on top of the desk or on their laps or on the cafeteria table. In order for us to be able to comply with this new requirement, cell phones must be turned off, put away and out of sight."

District officials say they decided on this move after conducting a survey with the school community.