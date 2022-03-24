Donna ISD to close alternative high school due to low enrollment, attendance

The Donna Independent School District superintendent on Thursday confirmed the district plans to close an alternative high school next school year.

The district will dissolve the program at 3D Academy for the 2022-2023 school year due to low enrollment and attendance, according to a statement from Donna ISD Superintendent Angela Dominguez.

The campus, described by the Texas Education Agency as an alternative instructional school serving students grade nine through 12, currently has about 100 students, Dominguez said.

"As a district, we have observed that due to the pandemic, we have a greater need for academic support for students at our traditional high schools," Dominguez said in a statement. "Therefore, we will create a similar program offering for at-risk students that will be housed at the home campuses.

Staff will be moved to other sites.

If you are a Donna ISD parent affected by this change, contact Reporter Crystal Martinez on Facebook or email.

Read the district's entire statement below: