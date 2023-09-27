Donna man killed in police standoff remembered as a 'good man' by neighbors

Residents of a Donna neighborhood said they’re still processing a Monday standoff with police that resulted in the death of one of their neighbors.

One woman who’s lived in the 300 block of North 11th Street for 30 years said she’s never seen that much police presence in the area.

Officers with the Donna Police Department responded to an intoxicated individual discharging a firearm inside a residence in the neighborhood Monday at around 4:49 p.m.

The intoxicated individual — identified as 49—year-old Cesar Armando Aguirre — shot at responding officers and barricaded himself in the residence for several hours.

After gunfire was exchanged, Aguirre was found deceased, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

PREVIOUS STORY: DPS: Police standoff ends with death of Donna man

Maria Vela said she knew of the neighbor whose actions changed this peaceful neighborhood.

“It’s very calm here; it's been 30 years since I lived here. There's never any robberies,” Vela said.

Vela said she hadn’t heard of the outcome of the fatal police standoff until Tuesday afternoon.

“The man was a good man,” Vela said, adding that what she witnessed was not the actions of the man she remembers.

“The man was a good man, very calm,” Vela said. “I don’t know what happened.”

Belinda Solis stood in her yard and watched the standoff unfold, adding that she’s spoken to the family in passing.

“They're literally normal people,” Solis said.

The nearby J.P. LeNoir Elementary School was placed on lockdown, and students were released shortly after 7 p.m.

