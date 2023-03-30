Donna North Powerlifter Overcomes Adversity to Win State
DONNA, TEXAS -- Junior Deondre Moody brought home a state championship to Donna North, finishing with a 1275 total in the 123-pound weight class. He broke the old record previously held by Donna North's Louie Cavazos last year. Deondre shares his story in hopes of inspiring other young athletes to achieve success even if it seems impossible through adversity. Watch story above for more:
More News
News Video
-
City of Edinburg extends amnesty period
-
Bill in state senate could challenge public access to beach shoreline
-
New warning signs for migrants placed along the Rio Grande
-
Thursday, March 30, 2023: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
-
New partnership between DHR Health and Texas A&M University aims to relive...