Donna North Powerlifter Overcomes Adversity to Win State

DONNA, TEXAS -- Junior Deondre Moody brought home a state championship to Donna North, finishing with a 1275 total in the 123-pound weight class. He broke the old record previously held by Donna North's Louie Cavazos last year. Deondre shares his story in hopes of inspiring other young athletes to achieve success even if it seems impossible through adversity. Watch story above for more: