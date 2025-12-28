Donna police: 2 people charged with murder after body found at Texas Inn

A Weslaco man and a teen girl were charged with murder after the body of a 29-year-old man was found Saturday at the Texas Inn hotel, according to the Donna Police Department.

Oscar Rodriguez, 20, and an unidentified 17-year-old female from Alamo were arrested in connection with the investigation, police said in a Sunday news release.

As previously reported, Donna police officers performing a wellness check at the hotel at 2005 E. Expressway 83 found the body.

On Sunday, police identified the victim as 29-year-old Cosme Iriarte of Donna.

“Based on the information available at this time, investigators do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the general public,” police added in the news release.

Rodriguez and the teen were each charged with murder and tampering with evidence. Their bonds were set at $1.25 million each.

Anyone with any information regarding the investigation is urged to contact the Donna Police Department at 956-464-4481, or Donna Crime Stoppers at 956-464-8477.