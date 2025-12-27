1 person in custody after body found at Donna hotel
One person is in custody after a body was found at the Texas Inn hotel, Donna Police Chief Gilbert Guerrero said.
The body was found Saturday at around 6:30 p.m. at the hotel, located at 2005 E. Expressway 83.
Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates.
