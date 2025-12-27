x

1 person in custody after body found at Donna hotel

3 hours 52 seconds ago Saturday, December 27 2025 Dec 27, 2025 December 27, 2025 6:58 PM December 27, 2025 in News - Local
KRGV photo

One person is in custody after a body was found at the Texas Inn hotel, Donna Police Chief Gilbert Guerrero said.

The body was found Saturday at around 6:30 p.m. at the hotel, located at 2005 E. Expressway 83.

Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates. 

