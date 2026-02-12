Mission man, 75, killed in rollover crash near Palmview
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.
A 75-year-old Mission man died in a Thursday morning rollover crash that hospitalized one other person, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
Ascencion Lopez Hernandez died at the scene following the crash that happened at around 6:16 a.m. on Bentsen Palm Road north of San Lucas Street near Palmview, DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez said.
According to Hernandez, Ascencion was the driver of a gold Chevrolet Malibu that was traveling southbound on Bentsen Palm Road, north of San Lucas Street. Ascencion passed a vehicle, and then overcorrected to return to the southbound lane to avoid colliding with another vehicle traveling northbound.
“As a result, the driver of the Chevrolet lost control, veered off the roadway onto the westside bar ditch, and rolled over,” DPS said in a news release.
Ascencion’s male passenger was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
A social media post from the Texas Department of Transportation said the roadway north and south of the crash location is currently closed.
DPS troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.
