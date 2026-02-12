1 person killed in vehicle rollover crash near Edinburg, DPS says
One person died following a Thursday morning vehicle rollover near Edinburg, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
The one-vehicle rollover occurred on Bentsen Palm Drive north of State Highway 107, according to DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.
A social media post from the Texas Department of Transportation said the roadway north and south of the crash location is currently closed.
Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene. Check back for updates.
