1 person killed in vehicle rollover crash near Edinburg, DPS says

Photo credit: MGN Online

One person died following a Thursday morning vehicle rollover near Edinburg, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The one-vehicle rollover occurred on Bentsen Palm Drive north of State Highway 107, according to DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.

A social media post from the Texas Department of Transportation said the roadway north and south of the crash location is currently closed.

