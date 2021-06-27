Donna resident expresses concern over unkept drainage ditch

A drainage ditch in Donna is causing concern for one woman who says the entire neighborhood deals with the consequences of it not being maintained.

"I wish they could come and clean it and keep it clean,” Norma Coronado said of the drainage ditch.

Coronado lives on Lissner Avenue – off of Victoria Road in Donna – where grass has grown around a drainage ditch. Coronado regularly picks up her machete to clear the ditch of any brush that could be blocking it.

Despite doing this multiple times a week - Coronado knows it isn't enough to keep the drainage ditch down below clear of brush.

"It's dangerous for our health because there's a lot of mosquitoes, the smell of sewage at night." Coronado said of the ditch. “We can't even eat outside, enjoy a family BBQ outside, because it stinks."

Coronado said she just wants help to make sure the drain is clear in the event of a hurricane or heavy rain – so her family can remain safe.

The Hidalgo County Drainage District is in charge of the maintenance of this particular ditch. When reached for comment they said the ditch would be cleaned by the first week of July.