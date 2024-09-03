Donna's Corn Maze realiza una maratón deportiva
John Billman y Troy Billman, representantes de Donnas's Corn Maze, visitan Noticias RGV para invitar a la comunidad del Valle a un evento deportivo, el cual ofrece una mezcla única de diversión, fitness y actividades festivas.
La inscripción incluye una camiseta del evento, dorsal con chip y una medalla de finisher.
La recogida de paquetes será el jueves 12 y el viernes 13 de septiembre. La carrera comenzará a las 6 de la tarde.
Ubicación: 807 N. Valley View RD., Donna
Número de contacto: (956) 239-4504
Para más información, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
