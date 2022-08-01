DPS: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after rollover crash in Donna

One man died and another was hospitalized after a rollover crash in Donna Sunday night, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The one-vehicle crash happened at about 8:16 p.m. on Border Avenue, south of FM 495 in Donna.

Preliminary investigation revealed a green Chevrolet Suburban was traveling southbound on Border Avenue when, for unknown reasons, the driver lost control, veered off the road onto an open field and rolled over.

The male passenger was taken to McAllen Medical Center.

The driver, identified as 37-year-old Guillermo Moreno Correa, died from his injuries at the scene, according to DPS.

DPS troopers are investigating the crash.