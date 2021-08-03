DPS: Driver in deadly hit-and-run crash in Edinburg arrested, charged

Carlos Rodriguez Santiago. KRGV Photo

The driver in a hit-and-run crash in Edinburg that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn baby has been arrested and charged, according to Maria Montalvo, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Carlos Rodriguez Santiago, 44, of Edinburg turned himself in on Tuesday. Santiago was arrested and charged with fail to stop and render aid-death, fail to render aid with serious bodily injuries and tampering with physical evidence, Montalvo said.

Santiago is accused of hitting two women with his truck and fleeing the scene Sunday night. The crash happened on North Alamo Road, South of 17 1/2 road in Edinburg.

One of the women, identified as 18-year-old Lorena Perez of Edinburg, was pregnant and pronounced dead at a local hospital. Perez's unborn baby also died.

The other woman has been released from the hospital, Montalvo said on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.