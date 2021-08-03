DPS: Edinburg woman, unborn baby dead after hit-and-run, authorities looking for vehicle

Stock photo of possible suspect vehicle. Credit: Texas Department of Public Safety

Authorities are searching for the suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn baby Sunday night in Edinburg.

The auto-pedestrian crash happened at about 9:35 p.m. on North Alamo Road, South of 17 1/2 road in Edinburg, according to Maria Montalvo, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Two women, one being eight months pregnant, were standing by their vehicle pouring gas when a pick-up truck traveling southbound struck both women and fled the scene, according to a news release.

Both women were taken to local hospitals.

Lorena Perez, 18, of Edinburg was pronounced dead at the hospital. According to a news release, medical professionals administered an emergency C-section to save Perez's unborn child, but with no success.

The other woman has been released from the hospital, Montalvo said.

Troopers are searching for the suspect vehicle, described as a light brown or gold 2007-2013 Chevrolet Silverado. The vehicle has significant front damage on the passenger side, with a broken front right bumper-headlamp and broken passenger-side mirror.

Anyone with information on the crash can contact DPS at 956-565-7600.