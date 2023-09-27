DPS investigating fatal crash near San Benito

Two people are dead following a Tuesday night crash near San Benito, according to a justice of the peace.

Cameron County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Juan Mendoza confirmed to Channel 5 News’ sister station — Noticias RGV — that two people died in the crash that happened at the intersection of FM 510 and FM 803.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.