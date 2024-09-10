DPS: Man killed in officer-involved shooting after entering trooper's unit

The man who died in a Saturday officer-involved shooting with a trooper in Weslaco was shot after entering the trooper’s vehicle with the trooper's weapon inside it, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Carlos Daniel Hinojos Hernandez, 23, of La Feria was previously identified as the man killed in the officer-involved shooting.

According to a Tuesday news release, Hernandez was shot following a DPS pursuit that started Saturday at around 2:04 a.m. on East Interstate Hwy 2 and Texas Road in Weslaco.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Weslaco identified

The release identified Hernandez as the driver of a black Chevrolet Camaro driving without lights at a high rate of speed who crashed into a concrete barrier after one of the vehicle’s tires blew out. Hernandez then fled from the crash scene on foot, the release added.

At approximately 2:34 a.m. on Joe Stephens Avenue near the Mid-Valley Airport in Weslaco, Hernandez was spotted by a trooper hiding behind a tree.

“The male subject began to approach the trooper with his hands behind his back telling the trooper he had a gun,” the release stated, adding that the trooper advised Hernandez to stop, but he refused.

“As the male subject continued to advance the trooper, he entered the trooper's patrol unit's driver-side seat and attempted to put the vehicle in drive while activating the patrol unit's emergency siren,” the release said, adding that the trooper's department-issued duty rifle was positioned inside the vehicle.

The trooper then discharged his duty weapon, striking Hernandez multiple times. He died at the scene, according to the release.

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, according to the release.

Channel 5 News reached out to DPS spokesman Lt. Christopher Olivarez, who said there was no weapon found at the scene. Olivarez said it's unknown if Hernandez had a weapon in his vehicle.