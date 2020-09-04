DPS warns residents to stay safe during Labor Day weekend

With Labor Day weekend in effect, The Department of Public Safety warn residents to be safe.

Christopher Olivarez, a staff lieutenant for Texas Highway Patrol said troopers are planning to be in full force ahead of the holiday.

"We will be working with our local law enforcement partners in Hidalgo, Cameron, Willacy we do have troopers that will be working alongside they will be out as well and the purpose of that is to support each other for this cause to keep the highways safe for our community," Olivarez said.

