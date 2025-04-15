Driver cited after crashing into Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office patrol unit in Donna
A driver was cited on Monday after they crashed into a Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office patrol unit, according to a news release.
The release said the crash occurred on the westbound Frontage Road east of FM 493 in Donna. A deputy with the sheriff's office was assisting a stranded motorist when his marked unit was rear-ended by a Chevrolet Camaro.
The deputy's unit did have their emergency lights activated at the time of the crash, according to the news release.
The news release said no injuries were reported and the driver of the Camaro was cited at the scene.
