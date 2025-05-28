Driver killed after striking utility pole in Willacy County

Photo courtesy of Texas Department of Public Safety.

The driver of a Chevrolet Corvette died after losing control of his vehicle and striking a utility pole in Lasara, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.

Hernandez said the crash occurred on Tuesday at around 9:50 p.m. on 6th Street, west of FM 1015. Erik Daniel Perez, 20, was traveling at a high-rate of speed westbound on 6th Street.

According to Hernandez, Perez lost control of the vehicle and veered off the roadway and into a ditch. The vehicle traveled on a "left-side skid," struck a utility pole on the driver's side door, then overturned, causing Perez to be ejected from the vehicle.

Perez died at the scene from his injuries, according to Hernandez.

The crash remains under investigation.