Duo involved in hit-and-run with DPS patrol unit arrested

Authorities have arrested the two suspects accused of hitting a Department of Public Safety patrol unit in a hit-and-run.

The two suspects were identified as 20-year-old Tania Flores and 17-year-old Jonathan Lopez.

According to DPS, the incident happened early Saturday morning in Palmview.

Lopez is charged with failure to stop and render aide and Flores, identified as the driver, was charged with intoxication assault with serious bodily injury to a peace officer. They are both currently in Hidalgo County Jail.

The DPS trooper was initially taken to the hospital but has since been released.