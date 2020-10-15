Early voting starts Tuesday

Voters across Texas will head to the polls Tuesday — wearing masks, practicing social distancing and toting hand sanitizer for the first day of early voting.

Along with the presidential election, ballots in the Rio Grande Valley include candidates for sheriff, mayor and school board.

"You should get out and vote early," said Mark Murray, an assistant professor of political science at South Texas College. "Obviously you want to be an informed voter, right, because voting is critical — the number one thing that we as citizens should be doing in a democracy."

Early voting starts Oct. 13 and ends on Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3

Watch the video for the full story.