Economedes' Quiñonez fights multiple battles on mat to All-American status

EDINBURG, Texas -- Economedes' Maddox Quiñonez became the Valley's first Pre-Season All-American, where he placed in the Top 8 at the USA Wrestling Brian Keck Preseason National Tournament in Iowa.

Quiñonez quickly becoming one of the Valley's best on the mat and while wrestling is physically taxing for athletes, for Maddox, he has the unique challenge of wrestling with Type 1 Diabetes.

To hear more of Maddox's story, click on the video above.