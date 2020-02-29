Ecuador reports 1st new virus case; Mexico confirms 2 more

By GONZALO SOLANO

Associated Press

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) - Officials in Ecuador have confirmed the first case of the new coronavirus in the South American nation and Mexico has reported two more to raise the country's total to four. Ecuador's health minister said Saturday that a 70-year-old Ecuadoran woman who lives in Spain arrived in the country on Feb. 14 showing no symptoms of illness. But a few days later she developed a fever and is now in critical condition. It was the second case in South America, following a Brazilian case reported on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Mexican authorities reported new cases in Mexico City and the northern city of Torreon.

