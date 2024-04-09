Edcouch man sentenced to 40 years in fatal ambulance crash

Mitchell Garcia Trevino . Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records

An Edcouch man will serve 40 years in jail after killing two people when he crashed into an ambulance in 2018, court records show.

Mitchell Garcia Trevino was found guilty on Friday of two counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault.

Trevino was arrested after crashing into the ambulance on December 16, 2018.

EMS driver 32-year-old Felipe Huerta Jr. and 68-year-old patient Delia Cortines were killed in the crash on East Monte Cristo and Jasman roads in Edinburg.

Court records show Trevino was sentenced to 30 years and 20 years on the intoxication manslaughter charges that will be served concurrently. Trevino was sentenced to 10 years for the intoxication assault charge, which will be served following the intoxication manslaughter sentence.