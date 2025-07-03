Edcouch police assisting FBI in ongoing investigation

The Edcouch Police Department assisted the FBI and the FBI Task Force Wednesday in an ongoing investigation, according to a news release.

An operation was carried out Wednesday morning in connection with the investigation at the 100 block of Southern Street, police said.

“This operation was part of a state and federal case and was conducted without incident,” the news release stated.

Channel 5 News reached out to the Edcouch Police department and the FBI for additional details.

Police said while there are no immediate threats to the public in connection with the investigation, they cannot release more information.

“We remain committed to working alongside our law enforcement partners to help keep Edcouch safe,” police said, adding that members of the public can call 956-262-3004 for any questions and concerns.