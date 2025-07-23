Edinburg attorney Omar Ochoa files to run for mayor

Omar Ochoa. Courtesy photo

Edinburg attorney Omar Ochoa announced he filed to run for city mayor, according to a news release.

Ochoa filed to run on Monday, and said in the news release he aims “to continue the city's positive momentum and steer it clear of past controversies.”

“Edinburg needs a leader who will keep our city moving in the right direction – forward,” Ochoa said in a statement. “Our families deserve a leader they can trust to make honest, informed decisions, protect their tax dollars, and continue to elevate Edinburg’s reputation. I am ready to be that leader and get the job done on Day One.”

Ochoa previously served as Edinburg’s city attorney for six years. His father, Joe Ochoa, served as Edinburg’s mayor for 13 years.

“A commitment to public service was instilled in me from a young age,” Ochoa said. “I feel a deep calling to serve the families of Edinburg in this capacity and to put our community first, above everything else.”

Former Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina also announced he filed to run for mayor in the November 2025 race.

Current Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza announced in January he would not seek reelection following a prostate cancer diagnosis.