Richard Molina files to run for Edinburg mayor

Richard Molina. Courtesy photo.

Richard Molina, the former mayor of Edinburg, filed to run for his previous seat, Molina announced.

Molina filed to run on Monday. He served as mayor from 2017 until he lost his reelection bid in 2021.

“With our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ behind us, and with the support of all of you, I look forward to the opportunity to serve you once again as your mayor this November,” Molina said in a statement.

Current Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza — who beat Molina in the 2021 election — announced in January he would not seek reelection following a prostate cancer diagnosis.