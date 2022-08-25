Former Edinburg mayor Richard Molina found not guilty in voter fraud trial
A Hidalgo County jury on Thursday found former Edinburg mayor Richard Molina not guilty in the voter fraud trial against him.
Molina was found not guilty of engaging in organized election fraud and 11 counts of illegal voting.
The jury came to the decision after hours of deliberation.
The charges stemmed from a voter fraud investigation linked to Molina’s mayoral win in 2017.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
- • Jury to deliberate in Edinburg voter fraud trial
- • Former Edinburg mayor takes the stand in voter fraud trial
- • Week two: Voter fraud trial against former Edinburg mayor continues
- • First week in voter fraud trial of former Edinburg mayor wraps up
- • Business partners of former Edinburg mayor testify in voter fraud case
- • Friends, relatives of former Edinburg mayor testify in voter fraud case
- • Voter fraud trial for former Edinburg mayor underway
More News
News Video
-
Former Edinburg mayor Richard Molina found not guilty in voter fraud trial
-
Police: Two arrested, warrants issued for theft suspects at Stripes in Weslaco
-
Driver charged with attempted murder in San Benito hit-and-run, officials say
-
Teen arrested after making threat against elementary school, Harlingen school district says
-
Former Edinburg mayor Richard Molina found not guilty in voter fraud trial