Former Edinburg mayor Richard Molina found not guilty in voter fraud trial

A Hidalgo County jury on Thursday found former Edinburg mayor Richard Molina not guilty in the voter fraud trial against him.

Molina was found not guilty of engaging in organized election fraud and 11 counts of illegal voting.

The jury came to the decision after hours of deliberation.

The charges stemmed from a voter fraud investigation linked to Molina’s mayoral win in 2017.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

