x

Week two: Voter fraud trial against former Edinburg mayor continues

56 minutes 55 seconds ago Monday, August 22 2022 Aug 22, 2022 August 22, 2022 1:44 PM August 22, 2022 in News - Local
By: Santiago Caicedo

The voter fraud trial of former Edinburg mayor Richard Molina resumed Monday in Edinburg.  

On the fifth day of the trial, the lead investigator for the state and a Hidalgo County Elections Department employee testified. 

Watch the video above for the full story. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days