Voter fraud trial for former Edinburg mayor underway

3 hours 30 minutes 39 seconds ago Tuesday, August 16 2022 Aug 16, 2022 August 16, 2022 7:45 PM August 16, 2022 in News - Local
By: Santiago Caicedo

A visiting judge from Corpus Christi listened to the first arguments in the voter fraud trial for former Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina.

The voter fraud charges stem from an investigation linked to his mayoral win in 2017.

During the Tuesday hearing, Molina's attorneys expressed that there were several conflicts of interest relating to Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez.

Watch the video above for the full story.

