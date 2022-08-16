Voter fraud trial for former Edinburg mayor underway

A visiting judge from Corpus Christi listened to the first arguments in the voter fraud trial for former Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina.

The voter fraud charges stem from an investigation linked to his mayoral win in 2017.

During the Tuesday hearing, Molina's attorneys expressed that there were several conflicts of interest relating to Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez.

