Friends, relatives of former Edinburg mayor testify in voter fraud case

The trial of a former mayor of Edinburg accused of voter fraud continued Wednesday with friends and relatives of the defendant taking the stand.

The voter fraud charges against Richard Molina stem from an investigation linked to his mayoral win in 2017.

Those taking the stand testified that they were convinced by Molina to change their address on their voter registration form to one in Edinburg.

Prosecutors asked each witness if they thought the address changes were legal and honest. They all said if they had known it was a problem, they wouldn't have made the changes.

Molina’s lawyers questioned the witnesses and verified that they did not receive favors to vote for Molina, and that each individual decided to vote on their own to support Molina.

A campaign worker also testified in the case.

