Edinburg Baseball Tournament Re-Named
EDINBURG - The Edinburg Baseball Tournament getting a new name this year.
The Luis A Alamia Baseball Classic, named after former Edinburg North Principal.
Honoring Alamia and his love for sports.
More News
News Video
-
STC sanitizing entire facility during spring break extension, classes to resume online
-
Students, staff to be allowed to use UTRGV resources during spring break...
-
EXCLUSIVE: Infectious disease specialist answers COVID-19 questions
-
Precautions taken at Valley nursing homes, visits restricted due to virus
-
Private COVID-19 testing currently available in the Valley