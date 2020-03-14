x

Edinburg Baseball Tournament Re-Named

4 hours 45 minutes 12 seconds ago Friday, March 13 2020 Mar 13, 2020 March 13, 2020 10:27 PM March 13, 2020 in Sports

EDINBURG - The Edinburg Baseball Tournament getting a new name this year.

The Luis A Alamia Baseball Classic, named after former Edinburg North Principal.

Honoring Alamia and his love for sports.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days