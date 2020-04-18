Edinburg man charged with enticing a child

Robert Angel Maldonado, 30, of Edinburg is charged with sexual assault, a second-degree felony; enticing a child, a third-degree felony; and failure to identify, a Class B misdemeanor.

Officers arrested a 30-year-old Edinburg man last week, when he allegedly met a 16-year-old girl for sex.



At 8:09 p.m. on April 11, the Edinburg Police Department responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle on the 1100 block of Eva Street.



When an officer approached the vehicle, he observed a man sitting in the driver’s seat and a girl sitting in the passenger seat.



The man identified himself as Angel Maldonado and said he was 23 years old, according to Edinburg Municipal Court records. The officer checked the man's license, which revealed the man was actually Robert Angel Maldonado — and he was 30 years old.



While the officer spoke with Maldonado, a state trooper stopped and asked the officer if he needed any assistance.



The trooper “notified that the female was his sister,” who was 16 years old, according to court records.



Officers determined Maldonado had sex with the 16-year-old girl.



Court records don’t list an attorney for Maldonado, who remained at the Hidalgo County jail Saturday and couldn’t be reached for comment.