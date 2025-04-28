Edinburg man now charged with murder in connection with father’s fatal beating

Francisco Coronado Jr. Photo credit: Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

An Edinburg man in custody was charged Monday in connection with the fatal beating of his father, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

Francisco Coronado Jr. was initially charged with injury to an elderly person on April 17 after relatives said the suspect assaulted his 86-year-old father.

PREVIOUS STORY: Edinburg man charged after allegedly beating father

His father, Francisco Coronado, was hospitalized in critical condition following the assault. On Friday, April 25, Francisco Coronado died as a result of his injuries, the sheriff's office stated in a news release.

On Monday, Francisco Coronado Jr’s charge was upgraded to murder.

An autopsy classified the manner of death as a homicide, the release added.

As previously reported, the elder Francisco Coronado was found in the backyard of a residence at the 6500 block of Sharp Road in rural San Carlos. He was bleeding from his head, nose and mouth. He appeared disoriented, but was able to tell deputies he had been attacked.

Francisco Coronado Jr. remains in the Hidalgo County jail on a $1 million bond.