Edinburg police: Man arrested in connection with March hit-and-run involving a motorcycle

Edinburg police have arrested a man in connection with a hit-and-run involving a motorcycle in Edinburg back in March.

Edinburg spokesperson Roxanne Lerma said police arrested and charged 37-year-old Luis Alberto Gongora, of Edinburg.

The accident occurred on March 31 at the vicinity of South I-69C and Trenton Road.

Lerma said police arrived at the scene and saw a man and a woman sustaining major injuries.

Lerma said subsequent investigation revealed the couple had been hit from behind by an SUV. The SUV then fled the scene.

The man, identified as 65-year-old Jose Angel Martinez III, sustained rib and spine fractures and his girlfriend sustained broken fingers. They were transported to DHR Health and were in stable condition.

Gongora is being charged with accident involving personal injury.