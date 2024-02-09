Edinburg police: Missing 75-year-old man has been found

A 75-year-old man who went missing Friday morning has been found safe, according to Edinburg police.

City of Edinburg Spokesperson Sandra Garcia said Herman Neil Pearson was found at a trailer park on North 10th Street.

Garcia said Pearson suffers from dementia and Alzheimer's. He was reported missing after being last seen at around 9 a.m. at 405 North M Road. Police then released an updated that he was last seen at State Highway 107 and 10th Street at around 1:44 p.m.

Police said Pearson was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, a camouflage zipper jacket, blue jeans and tennis shoes. He may also be carrying a pair of brown work boots and a have a black medical bracelet containing his information and diagnosis.

Pearson was found in good physical condition and was evaluated by EMS. He has since been reunited with family.