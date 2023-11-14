Edinburg police searching for suspect in road rage shooting

Photo credit: MGN Online

The Edinburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect they said opened fire during a Tuesday road rage incident.

Edinburg police responded to the shooting at the 100 block of North I-69C Tuesday at around 2 p.m. The victim told police he was being followed from Pharr by an older model Silver Dodge Ram, according to city spokesperson Roxanne Lerma.

The driver of the Ram, who is believed to be an older male with white facial hair, opened fire on the victim while driving northbound on the I-69C, according to a release.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

The suspect was last seen in the area of N. 1-69C and Monte Cristo Road. Those with any information on the shooting are urged to contact Edinburg police at 956-383-8477