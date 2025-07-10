Edinburg structure fire under investigation
The Edinburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the 4900 block of Dandelion on Thursday.
?? Edinburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 4900 block of Dandelion, just outside city limits. Crews acted quickly to contain the fire to one structure and are now working to extinguish remaining hot spots.— City of Edinburg (@cityofedinburg) July 10, 2025
The cause is under investigation. #EdinburgFD… pic.twitter.com/wFTjqNhKbf
The city of Edinburg posted on X that the fire occurred just outside city limits and crews acted quickly to contain it to one structure.
The city said firefighters were still actively working to extinguish remaining hot spots.
Hidalgo County Fire Marshal Homero Garza said no one was home during the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
