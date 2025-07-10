x

Edinburg structure fire under investigation

2 hours 43 minutes 5 seconds ago Thursday, July 10 2025 Jul 10, 2025 July 10, 2025 3:46 PM July 10, 2025 in News - Local
Photo courtesy of the city of Edinburg.

The Edinburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the 4900 block of Dandelion on Thursday.

The city of Edinburg posted on X that the fire occurred just outside city limits and crews acted quickly to contain it to one structure.

The city said firefighters were still actively working to extinguish remaining hot spots.

Hidalgo County Fire Marshal Homero Garza said no one was home during the fire.  

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

