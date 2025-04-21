Edinburg teens arrested in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries

Two Edinburg teens were arrested early Sunday morning in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries, according to police.

According to the Edinburg Police Department, $2,000 in cash and a handgun were stolen in connection with the burglaries.

Daniel Reyna, 18, and Angel Lopez, 17, were arrested on charges of burglary of a vehicle and theft of a firearm.

Reyna was arrested Sunday at around 3:42 a.m. after Edinburg police officers responded to a report of suspicious individuals jumping a fence in the area of Hill Country Drive and Pin Oak Street.

Police at the scene apprehended Reyna, who was in possession of Xanax, the news release stated. Police later identified him as a suspect in a vehicle burglary in the area.

At around 7:23 a.m., police received a call of another vehicle burglary at the 100 block of Hill Country Drive. The victim reported that a handgun and approximately $2,000 in cash were stolen from the vehicle, the news release added.

Edinburg police investigators teamed up with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Combined Auto Theft Task Force, and Lopez was identified as the second suspect in the burglary investigation.

Investigators arrested Lopez at an apartment, where the handgun was recovered.

Reyna faces an additional charge of possession of a controlled substance, the news release stated.