Emergency SNAP benefits extended through September

Nearly $286 million will be provided to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of September, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday.

The funds are being provided by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, the release stated. Through the extension, all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments.

Recipients will also continue to receive a 15% increase in their total benefits, which will continue monthly until September 2021.

RELATED: SNAP benefits now more accessible for elderly, disabled

“This 15 percent increase and the additional emergency allotment amount should appear in recipients’ accounts by September 30,” the release stated.

According to the release, $3.2 billion in emergency allotment benefits have been distributed to Texans since April 2020.

SNAP provides food assistance to approximately 1.4 million eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, online