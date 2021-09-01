SNAP benefits now more accessible for elderly, disabled

The pandemic has hurt the pocket-books of many Valley families and for some of the most vulnerable, it’s been harder just to buy groceries.

Starting Wednesday, a new change to how food stamps are approved could bring relief to some. In order to see if you qualify for food stamps, also known as SNAP benefits, you'd have to do an in-person interview with a state official.

But starting Sept. 1, people who do not make an income, are over 60 or have a disability will not have to go to an in-person interview with a state official to see if they qualify for SNAP benefits—they can do that over phone.

The change was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott and co-authored in part by State Rep. Eddie Lucio III in Brownsville.

The majority of lawmakers backing this reform were mostly from areas on the border with Mexico and areas with large Hispanic populations.

For more information on these changes, you can call 211.