x

Enchila-T ofrece una variedad de dulces picantes

Enchila-T ofrece una variedad de dulces picantes
42 minutes 51 seconds ago Thursday, November 21 2024 Nov 21, 2024 November 21, 2024 2:04 PM November 21, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Enchila-T es un negocio local dedicado a elaborar gomitas, pasteles de sabritas, y chamoy para todo tipo de evento y órdenes individuales.

Invitada: Nicole Garza, propietaria.

Número de contacto: (956) 436-7832.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days