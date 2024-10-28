x

Encuentran e identifican a un hombre fallecido en McAllen

4 hours 41 minutes 1 second ago Monday, October 28 2024 Oct 28, 2024 October 28, 2024 10:59 AM October 28, 2024 in Noticias RGV

Los agentes de policía de McAllen respondieron a un informe sobre un hombre fallecido en el área de South McColl Road y Juan Balli Road en McAllen, el sábado 26 de octubre, aproximadamente a las 7:00 p. m.

Los agentes de McAllen localizaron al hombre fallecido y lo identificaron como Roberto John Henrickson Jr., de 32 años de edad. Se han realizado las notificaciones correspondientes a la familia.

Según el informe policial, se ordenó una autopsia para determinar la causa de la muerte. Esta investigación continúa en curso.

