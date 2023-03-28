x

EPA removes thousands of contaminated fishes in Donna Lake

Tuesday, March 28 2023
By: Cassandra Garcia

Crews with the Environmental Protection Agency are removing contaminated fishes from the Donna Lake.

Since the removal started, crews have gotten 50,000 fish contaminated with the cancer-causing chemical PCB.

Cooking the fish doesn’t remove the chemical, and the EPA says it’s illegal to fish at Donna Lake.

